AbraSilver Unveils Promising Gold and Silver Drilling Results at Diablillos Project

AbraSilver Resource ( (TSE:ABRA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. announced significant assay results from its Phase V exploration program at the Diablillos project, revealing wide intervals of gold mineralization at Oculto East and substantial silver mineralization at the JAC zone. These findings highlight the potential for expanding the project’s mineral resources beyond the current conceptual open pit, reinforcing the company’s strong position in the precious metals industry and its commitment to delivering value through ongoing exploration.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ABRA) stock is a Buy with a C$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AbraSilver Resource stock, see the TSE:ABRA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ABRA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABRA is a Neutral.

AbraSilver Resource’s overall score is heavily impacted by its financial struggles, particularly the lack of revenue and negative cash flow. However, strong corporate events and some positive technical indicators provide potential upside. The negative valuation metrics continue to weigh on the overall attractiveness of the stock.

More about AbraSilver Resource

AbraSilver Resource Corp. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Diablillos project in Argentina.

Average Trading Volume: 348,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.1B

