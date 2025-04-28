Abpro Holdings Presents Promising Preclinical Cancer Data

The latest announcement is out from Abpro Holdings ( (ABP) ).

On April 27, 2025, Abpro Holdings, Inc. and Celltrion presented preclinical data for their co-developed ABP-102/CT-P72 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Chicago. The data showcased the potential of ABP-102/CT-P72 as a best-in-class HER2 x CD3 T-cell engager, highlighting its superior tumor selectivity, efficacy, and safety profile compared to existing therapies. The preclinical findings suggest that ABP-102/CT-P72 could redefine treatment options for HER2-positive cancers by overcoming toxicity barriers and offering a broader therapeutic window, with clinical trials anticipated to begin in 2026.

Abpro Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation antibody therapies for severe and life-threatening diseases, including HER2+ cancers and other conditions. The company utilizes its proprietary DiversImmune® platform to advance its pipeline of antibody therapies. Abpro is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

