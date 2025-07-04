ABOUND Energy Secures Funding and Extends Warrant Period to Boost Clean Energy Initiatives

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Zinc8 Energy Solutions ( (TSE:ABND) ) has shared an update.

ABOUND Energy Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its offering, raising $410,322 through the sale of 5,470,950 units, each consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. The funds will support the deployment of ABOUND’s NOVARE resource recovery technology and the integration of its Zaeras™ energy storage solutions, enhancing the company’s operational capacity and market positioning in the clean energy sector. Additionally, ABOUND plans to extend the exercise period for certain warrants by 12 months, subject to regulatory approval, which is expected to further solidify its financial base and shareholder value.

More about Zinc8 Energy Solutions

ABOUND Energy Inc. specializes in developing scalable, environmentally friendly, long-lasting energy technology. The company focuses on its patented Zaeras™ long-duration energy storage technology, which leverages zinc-air chemistry to provide safe, reliable, and efficient energy storage solutions. ABOUND aims to integrate green energy into the grid by minimizing curtailment and enhancing grid stability, with a focus on peak demand reduction and distributed long-duration energy storage.

Average Trading Volume: 21,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.82M

