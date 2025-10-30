ABM Industries Appoints Barry Hytinen to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 29, 2025, ABM Industries announced the appointment of Barry A. Hytinen to its Board of Directors, expanding the board from eleven to twelve members. Hytinen, who is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Iron Mountain Incorporated, brings extensive financial and strategic expertise to ABM. His experience in driving growth and transformation in global organizations is expected to support ABM’s long-term strategic goals and continued growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (ABM) stock is a Hold with a $47.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ABM Industries stock, see the ABM Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ABM is a Neutral.

ABM Industries’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call guidance are key strengths, indicating potential for future growth. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics imply the stock may be overvalued. The company’s strategic initiatives and restructuring efforts are expected to yield benefits, but current margin pressures and cash flow challenges warrant caution.

ABM Industries is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. The company serves various market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue, ABM is committed to delivering innovative technologies and sustainable solutions to enhance facilities and empower clients.

Average Trading Volume: 530,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.64B

