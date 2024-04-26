Abitibi Metals Advances High-Grade B26 Deposit

Abitibi Metals Corp (TSE:AMQ) has released an update.

Abitibi Metals Corp has reported significant findings from its 13,500-metre maiden drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit, with substantial copper mineralization extensions observed. The drilling results highlight the potential for high-grade copper equivalent mineralization in the Central Lens, bolstering prospects for a bulk-tonnage open pit target. The company is well-funded, with plans to continue exploration and an upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment.

For further insights into TSE:AMQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.