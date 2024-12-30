Abist Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results

Abist Co., Ltd. (JP:6087) has released an update.

Abist Co., Ltd. reported a 5.2% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, reaching 10,002 million yen, while operating profit saw a substantial rise of 23.3% compared to the previous year. Despite these gains, the company experienced a decline in net profit by 16.2%, attributed to various business factors. Shareholders will receive a dividend of 102 yen per share, consistent with last year’s payout.

