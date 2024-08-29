Abingdon Health Secures £5.665M from Share Issuance

Abingdon Health PLC (GB:ABDX) has released an update.

Abingdon Health PLC has successfully completed its retail share offer, with the issuance of over 57 million new Ordinary Shares, raising a total of £5.665 million. The new shares are expected to start trading on the AIM market from 30 August 2024. This capital boost aims to further the company’s growth, enhance its analytical laboratory services, and expand product development resources.

