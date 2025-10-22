ABG Sundal Collier Initiates NOK 50 Million Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
ABG Sundal Collier ( (ABGSF) ) has shared an update.
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA has announced a share buyback program valued at up to NOK 50,000,000, to be conducted through a reverse bookbuilding process. The shares acquired will be used to settle forward contracts with partners, highlighting the company’s strategic financial management and potential impact on shareholder value.
