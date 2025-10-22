ABG Sundal Collier Initiates NOK 50 Million Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ABG Sundal Collier ( (ABGSF) ) has shared an update.

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA has announced a share buyback program valued at up to NOK 50,000,000, to be conducted through a reverse bookbuilding process. The shares acquired will be used to settle forward contracts with partners, highlighting the company’s strategic financial management and potential impact on shareholder value.

More about ABG Sundal Collier

Average Trading Volume: 305,098

Current Market Cap: NOK3.66B

Learn more about ABGSF stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

