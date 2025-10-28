Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC AGM Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC ( (GB:AGVI) ) has provided an announcement.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on October 28, 2025, were passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, approval of the directors’ remuneration policy and report, election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for share buybacks. The successful passing of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued adherence to its strategic objectives.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC operates within the financial sector, focusing on investment management services. The company is involved in managing a portfolio that aims to deliver both income and capital growth through investments in smaller UK companies.

