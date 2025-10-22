Aberdeen Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth in AUMA and Customer Base

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Aberdeen Group ( (GB:ABDN) ) is now available.

Aberdeen Group PLC reported a 6% increase in assets under management and administration (AUMA) to £542.4 billion year-to-date, driven by strong performance in its interactive investor platform and positive market conditions. The company has seen significant growth in customer numbers and trading volumes, with a 14% increase in interactive investor customers and a 58% rise in net inflows year-on-year. Despite challenges in equities, improvements in fixed income and alternatives have contributed to better net flows in the investment segment. The company remains confident in its growth prospects, aiming for substantial financial targets by 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ABDN) stock is a Hold with a £190.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:ABDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ABDN is a Outperform.

Aberdeen Group’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s solid profitability and low leverage enhance its financial stability, while the low P/E ratio and high dividend yield make it appealing for value and income investors. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, with short-term weakness but longer-term strength.

More about Aberdeen Group

Aberdeen Group PLC operates in the wealth and investment management industry, offering services such as interactive investor platforms, advisory services, and investment management. The company focuses on enhancing customer service, expanding its product offerings, and maintaining strong relationships with strategic partners.

Average Trading Volume: 3,610,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.62B

