Abercrombie & Fitch Boosts Employee Bonus Potential

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has updated its Short-Term Cash Incentive Compensation Performance Plan, raising the maximum annual bonus limit for employees to 200% of their base salary, with a new upper cap of $6.5 million per person. This change, effective March 10, 2024, signifies a substantial increase in potential earnings for participating associates, reflecting a more aggressive incentive approach to reward performance.

