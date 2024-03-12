Abcourt Mines Targets $5M in Private Placement

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.

Abcourt Mines Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $5 million, with each unit priced at $0.05 and accompanied by purchase warrants. This significant investment move is set to bolster their Sleeping Giant Gold Project in Quebec and strengthen general corporate finances. Director François Mestrallet is set to become a Control Person as a result, and the deal awaits TSX Venture Exchange approval.

