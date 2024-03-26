Abcourt Mines Completes Initial Private Placement

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.

Abcourt Mines Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $1,436,234 by selling over 28 million units at $0.05 each. The funds are earmarked for developing the Sleeping Giant Gold Project and other corporate purposes. Notably, associates of insider François Mestrallet acquired a significant portion of the units, with a second tranche expected to close following shareholder approval.

