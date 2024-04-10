Abcourt Mines Advances with First Gold Pour

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.

Abcourt Mines Inc. reports significant progress at its Sleeping Giant Mine, processing over 2,800 tonnes of material since November 2023 and delivering its first gold dore. With operations ramping up following resumed activity at the mine’s process plant, the company is preparing to transition to processing material from the Sleeping Giant underground mine. The recent completion of over 1,000 meters of exploratory drilling is set to enhance the geological model and mine development planning.

For further insights into TSE:ABI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.