AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Study Completes: Promising Results for Atopic Dermatitis

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AbbVie has completed a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Evaluate Upadacitinib in Adolescent and Adult Subjects With Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis.’ The study aimed to assess the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents and adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

The study tested upadacitinib, an oral medication, in doses of 15 mg and 30 mg, against a placebo. This treatment is intended to reduce the symptoms of atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

The study was designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It involved quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors were blinded. The primary purpose was treatment-focused.

Key dates for the study include its start on June 14, 2018, and primary results submitted on January 3, 2022. The study’s last update was submitted on October 22, 2025, marking its completion.

The successful completion of this study could positively impact AbbVie’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in its dermatology portfolio. Upadacitinib’s positive results may also position AbbVie competitively within the industry, particularly against other companies developing treatments for atopic dermatitis.

The study is completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue