AbbVie’s Promising Phase 2 Study on Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Phase 2, Open-Label, Randomized, Master Protocol Study to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of Multiple Treatment Combinations With Telisotuzumab Adizutecan in Subjects With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of telisotuzumab adizutecan, an investigational drug, in combination with other approved treatments for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This research is significant as mCRC is the third most common cancer worldwide, and new treatments could improve patient outcomes.

The study tests various combinations of telisotuzumab adizutecan with FOLFOX (fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin), bevacizumab, and panitumumab. These drugs are administered intravenously, and the study seeks to find the most effective and tolerable doses for patients.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel intervention model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It involves dose escalation and optimization stages to determine the best treatment combinations.

The study began on April 24, 2025, with a primary completion date expected in approximately six years. The last update was submitted on August 13, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and expected outcomes.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to new treatment options in the competitive mCRC market. Investors should watch for updates, as this could influence AbbVie’s position against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue