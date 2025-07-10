AbbVie’s Phase 3 Study on Upadacitinib for Hidradenitis Suppurativa: A Market Watch

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adult and Adolescent Subjects With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa Who Have Failed Anti-TNF Therapy. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in treating moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in patients unresponsive to anti-TNF therapy. This study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment for a challenging skin condition.

The intervention being tested is upadacitinib, an oral tablet already approved for several inflammatory conditions. It is being evaluated for its effectiveness in treating HS, offering hope for patients who have not benefited from existing therapies.

The study is interventional with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It is quadruple-masked, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on June 21, 2023, with an estimated completion date set for July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and understanding when results might impact the market.

This clinical update could influence AbbVie’s stock performance positively if the results are favorable, given the potential expansion of upadacitinib’s indications. Investors should monitor this study closely, especially in the context of competitors in the inflammatory disease treatment space.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue