AbbVie’s New Phase 2 Study Targets MET Amplification in Solid Tumors

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AbbVie is conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Telisotuzumab Adizutecan for the Treatment of Subjects With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors That Harbor MET Amplification. The study aims to assess adverse events and changes in disease activity in participants aged 12 and older with MET amplification in solid tumors. This research is significant as it targets a specific genetic alteration in cancer, potentially offering new treatment avenues.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Telisotuzumab Adizutecan, an investigational drug administered via intravenous infusion. It is designed to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with MET amplification, aiming to improve patient outcomes by targeting specific cancer cell growth pathways.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Approximately 125 participants will receive the experimental drug, with regular assessments to monitor the treatment’s effects over a 61.5-month period.

Study Timeline: The study is set to begin on September 22, 2025, with the same date marking its last update. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are yet to be determined, highlighting the study’s early planning stage.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as it represents a strategic move into targeted cancer therapies. The focus on MET amplification offers a competitive edge in the oncology market, where precision medicine is increasingly valued. Investors should watch for further developments and competitor responses in this evolving field.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

