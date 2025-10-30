AbbVie’s New Phase 1 Study: A Potential Game Changer?

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, First-in-human Trial to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Single Ascending Doses of ABBV-1042 in Healthy Subjects.’ The study aims to assess the adverse events, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of oral ascending doses of ABBV-1042 in healthy adult participants. This research is significant as it represents the initial human trials for ABBV-1042, potentially paving the way for future therapeutic developments.

The intervention being tested is an oral drug named ABBV-1042, alongside a placebo. The purpose of ABBV-1042 is to evaluate its safety and how it moves through the body, which is crucial for understanding its potential as a therapeutic agent.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly allocated to receive either ABBV-1042 or a placebo. The intervention model is sequential, and the study employs triple masking, meaning the participant, investigator, and outcomes assessor are unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose of the study is basic science, focusing on understanding the drug’s effects and safety profile.

Key dates for the study include its start date on October 29, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was also submitted on October 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression of the study and its current recruiting status.

The market implications of this study update could be significant for AbbVie, as successful results might boost investor confidence and positively impact the company’s stock performance. The study’s progress and outcomes could also influence the competitive landscape, particularly if ABBV-1042 shows promise as a new therapeutic option.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

