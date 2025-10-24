AbbVie’s ABBV-932 Study: A New Hope for Bipolar Disorder Treatment?

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: AbbVie is conducting a multicenter, open-label study titled ‘Multicenter, Open-label Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety and Tolerability of ABBV-932 in Subjects With Depressive Episodes Associated With Bipolar I or II Disorder.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of ABBV-932, an investigational drug, in treating depressive episodes in adults with bipolar I or II disorder. This research is significant as bipolar disorder affects up to 4% of the adult population in the U.S.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is ABBV-932, an experimental oral capsule drug. It is designed to treat depressive episodes in adults with bipolar I or II disorder.

Study Design: The study is interventional, with a single-group assignment. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the drug’s safety and tolerability over a 26-week period, followed by a 30-day safety follow-up.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 26, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the commencement and recent progress of the study, indicating its current recruiting status.

Market Implications: This study update could positively impact AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to a new treatment option for bipolar disorder, a significant market. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as other companies may be developing similar treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue