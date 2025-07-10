AbbVie and Genmab’s Promising Phase 3 Study for DLBCL: A Potential Game-Changer

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie and Genmab are conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of epcoritamab plus lenalidomide compared to rituximab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in treating adults with relapsed or refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). The study aims to determine if the new combination therapy can offer better outcomes for this aggressive cancer type.

The interventions being tested include subcutaneous injections of epcoritamab and oral lenalidomide, as well as intravenous infusions of rituximab, gemcitabine, and oxaliplatin. These treatments target the immune system to combat cancer cells.

The study is designed as a randomized, open-label trial with three treatment arms, focusing on treatment efficacy. Participants are assigned to receive either the new combination therapy or the standard regimen, with no masking involved.

The study began on August 13, 2024, with an estimated completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment efforts.

This clinical trial update could influence AbbVie and Genmab’s stock performance, as successful outcomes may enhance their market position in oncology. Investors should monitor this study’s progress, as it may impact competitive dynamics in the cancer treatment landscape.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue