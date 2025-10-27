Abbisko Therapeutics Unveils Promising Preclinical Cancer Drug Findings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Abbisko Cayman Limited ( (HK:2256) ) just unveiled an update.

Abbisko Therapeutics announced promising preclinical findings for two of its drug candidates, the CDK4/2 inhibitor ABK-CDK-1 and the SMARCA2 PROTAC degrader ABK-SM2-1, at the 37th AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference. These developments highlight the company’s efforts to overcome limitations of existing cancer treatments, potentially enhancing its positioning in the oncology sector and offering new therapeutic options for patients.

More about Abbisko Cayman Limited

Abbisko Cayman Limited, through its subsidiary Abbisko Therapeutics, operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative cancer therapeutics. The company is involved in creating advanced drug candidates aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.

