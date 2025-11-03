Abbisko Therapeutics Advances Phase II Study for NSCLC Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Abbisko Cayman Limited ( (HK:2256) ) has issued an update.

Abbisko Cayman Limited announced that its subsidiary, Abbisko Therapeutics, has completed the first patient dosing in a Phase II clinical study of ABSK043, an oral small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitor, in combination with Glecirasib for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the development of this treatment regimen, which aims to address a prevalent oncogenic driver in human cancer. The study, approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration, seeks to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this novel combination therapy, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and offering new hope for patients with advanced NSCLC.

More about Abbisko Cayman Limited

Abbisko Cayman Limited, through its subsidiary Abbisko Therapeutics, operates in the pharmaceutical industry focusing on developing innovative cancer treatments. The company specializes in small-molecule inhibitors, with a particular emphasis on targeting oncogenic drivers such as PD-L1 and KRAS mutations.

