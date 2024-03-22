ABB Ltd Shareholders Greenlight Key Proposals

Abb Ltd (Adr) (ABBNY) has released an update.

ABB Ltd’s Annual General Meeting in March 2024 concluded with shareholders approving the management report, financial statements for 2023, and a new share buyback program of up to $1 billion. They also consented to the proposed dividend distribution and endorsed the compensation for the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the upcoming terms. The AGM marked a robust endorsement of ABB’s corporate governance and financial strategies.

