Ab&B Bio-Tech Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results Review

An update from Ab&B Bio-Tech CO., LTD. JS Class H ( (HK:2627) ) is now available.

Ab&B Bio-Tech CO., LTD. JS has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 28, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it may impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Ab&B Bio-Tech CO., LTD. JS Class H

Ab&B Bio-Tech CO., LTD. JS is a joint stock company established in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the biotechnology industry. The company focuses on developing and providing biotechnological products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,534,407

