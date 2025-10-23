Abaxx Technologies Strengthens Digital Title Platform with New Commercial Advisor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Abaxx Technologies Inc ( (TSE:ABXX) ) has shared an announcement.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. has appointed Leah Wald as a Commercial Advisor to support the commercial readiness of its Digital Title platform ahead of a multi-market pilot program. Wald’s extensive experience in scaling digital asset businesses and launching financial products will guide Abaxx’s strategy in tokenized markets, aiming to replace blockchain-ledger tokenization with legally-enforceable digital titles. This appointment is part of Abaxx’s efforts to enhance institutional adoption of real-time collateral transfers, potentially impacting the company’s operations and positioning in the market.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ABXX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABXX is a Neutral.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. has strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, but it remains unprofitable with negative cash flow, significantly impacting its financial performance score. Technical analysis points to a stable stock price without significant upward momentum. Valuation metrics are poor due to negative profitability. However, strategic corporate events positively influence the overall score by enhancing financial stability and market potential.

More about Abaxx Technologies Inc

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is a financial software and market infrastructure company that is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., which owns the Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse. The company is focused on building smarter markets through innovative financial technologies and market infrastructure, particularly in the areas of energy transition and commodity markets. Abaxx Spot, a subsidiary, modernizes physical gold trading with a co-located spot and futures market for gold.

Average Trading Volume: 193,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$61.56M

