Abaxx Technologies Expands Reach with TradingView Integration

An update from Abaxx Technologies Inc ( (TSE:ABXX) ) is now available.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. has integrated its futures markets data with TradingView, a leading charting platform and social network for traders, thereby making its physically-deliverable futures contracts accessible to over 100 million users. This integration enhances the visibility of Abaxx’s products, including LNG and Singapore Gold futures, supporting global price discovery and reinforcing their role in establishing new regional benchmarks. The move is expected to broaden market participation and align Abaxx’s offerings with established global contracts, potentially impacting the company’s operations and industry positioning positively.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. has strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, but it remains unprofitable with negative cash flow, significantly impacting its financial performance score. Technical analysis points to a stable stock price without significant upward momentum. Valuation metrics are poor due to negative profitability. However, strategic corporate events positively influence the overall score by enhancing financial stability and market potential.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is a financial software and market infrastructure company that focuses on creating Smarter Markets through advanced tools, benchmarks, and technology. The company is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., which owns the Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse. Abaxx specializes in developing and deploying financial technologies to facilitate secure communication, trade, and transactions, particularly in the energy transition sector. The company offers centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, and operates Abaxx Spot, a modernized physical gold trading platform in Singapore.

