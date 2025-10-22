Abacus Property Group Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Abacus Property Group ( (AU:ABG) ) has provided an announcement.

Abacus Property Group has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on November 20, 2025, in Sydney. The company is providing securityholders with electronic access to the meeting’s notice and encourages participation either in person or via proxy voting. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it addresses business matters affecting their holdings, emphasizing the importance of voting.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ABG) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Abacus Property Group stock, see the AU:ABG Stock Forecast page.

More about Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group is a company operating in the real estate industry, primarily focused on property investment and management. Their services include managing trusts and funds, with a market focus on property development and income generation through real estate assets.

Average Trading Volume: 845,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.09B

See more insights into ABG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue