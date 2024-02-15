Abacus Life Issues $25M in Senior Notes for Refinancing

Abacus Life (ABL) has released an update.

Abacus Life, Inc. successfully issued $25 million in additional 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due in 2028, which are on par with a previous issue from November 2023, bringing the total to $60.65 million. The company secured roughly $24.21 million from this offering, aiming to use the funds for refinancing debt and other corporate activities. These notes will potentially be listed on the Nasdaq under the same ticker as the existing notes, enhancing their accessibility for investors.

