AB Builders Group Limited Expects Profitable Turnaround in FY2024

AB Builders Group Limited ( (HK:1615) ) has shared an announcement.

AB Builders Group Limited has announced a positive profit alert for the fiscal year 2024, expecting a profit after tax between MOP6 million and MOP8 million, a significant turnaround from the MOP16 million loss in 2023. This improvement is attributed to increased revenue from fitting-out projects in Macau’s recovering hospitality and tourism sectors, higher gross profit margins, and reduced impairment losses.

More about AB Builders Group Limited

AB Builders Group Limited operates in the construction industry, focusing on fitting-out projects for integrated resorts and hotels, particularly in Macau. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 287,903

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$144.6M

Learn more about 1615 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com