Aarvee Denims Announces Significant Share Acquisition

An announcement from Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. ( (IN:AARVEEDEN) ) is now available.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. has disclosed an acquisition of 358,422 equity shares by Mr. Jaimin Gupta, as per Regulation 29(2) of SEBI Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011. This acquisition could potentially influence the control dynamics of the company and impact its market positioning.

More about Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. operates in the textile industry, primarily focusing on the production and export of denim fabrics and garments. The company is known for its high-quality denim products and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 30.49%

Average Trading Volume: 29,116

Current Market Cap: 3.45B INR

