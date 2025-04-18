Aarti Pharmalabs Updates Registrar Contact Details

The latest update is out from Aarti Pharmalabs Limited ( (IN:AARTIPHARM) ).

Aarti Pharmalabs Limited has announced a change in the email and website address of its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, M/s. MUFG Intime India Private Limited, effective April 17, 2025. This update is essential for shareholders as all electronic queries and service requests must now be directed through the updated contact details, ensuring streamlined communication and service efficiency.

More about Aarti Pharmalabs Limited

Aarti Pharmalabs Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality products to its clients, enhancing its market presence in the pharmaceutical sector.

YTD Price Performance: 5.29%

Average Trading Volume: 48,474

