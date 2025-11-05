A10 Networks Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

A10 Networks ( (ATEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information A10 Networks presented to its investors.

A10 Networks, Inc., headquartered in San Jose, California, is a prominent provider of secure application and network solutions, catering to enterprises, service providers, and cloud platforms globally with a focus on cybersecurity and AI-driven infrastructure.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, A10 Networks reported a revenue increase of 11.9% year-over-year, reaching $74.7 million. The company’s gross margin remained robust, and it continued to demonstrate operational efficiency with improved operating margins compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP operating margin of 17.4% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 24.7%. The company achieved a non-GAAP net income of $16.7 million, translating to $0.23 per diluted share, marking an increase from the previous year’s $0.21 per share. A10 Networks also returned $15.3 million to investors through share repurchases and dividends.

Looking ahead, A10 Networks remains committed to aligning with customer needs in AI infrastructure and cybersecurity, emphasizing operational discipline to sustain growth and profitability. The company plans to continue leveraging market opportunities to drive long-term value for its stakeholders.

