A.P. Moller – Maersk Reports Strong Q3 Performance

AP Moller Maersk ( (AMKBY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AP Moller Maersk presented to its investors.

A.P. Moller – Maersk is a global leader in logistics services, committed to simplifying supply chains and achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. In its Q3 2025 earnings report, Maersk reported strong performance across all segments, with an EBITDA of USD 2.7 billion and EBIT of USD 1.3 billion, despite a year-on-year decline due to lower freight rates. The Ocean segment saw increased volumes and cost efficiencies, while Logistics & Services and Terminals reported improved profitability and record-high volumes, respectively. Looking ahead, Maersk has refined its full-year 2025 financial guidance, anticipating global container market volume growth of around 4%, and remains focused on operational efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

