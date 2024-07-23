A-Living Smart City Services Secures Debt Collection

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3319) has released an update.

A-Living Smart City Services Co., Ltd. has entered into agreements with several local governments for the provision of loans equivalent to outstanding property management fees owed to the company. The loans will be used by Zhengzhou Yahong, a subsidiary of the company’s controlling shareholder, Agile Holdings, to offset taxes payable to the tax authority of Zhongmou County, PRC. This strategic financial maneuver aims to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders by ensuring the collection of debts through an arrangement involving tax offsets.

