A.I.S. Resources Announces Leadership Change and Fiscal Year-End Adjustment

A.I.S. Resources Limited has appointed Marc Enright-Morin as a new director, following his recent appointment as President and CEO. The company is also changing its fiscal year-end to March 31 to align with its affiliates, which is expected to streamline reporting obligations and improve financial disclosures. This strategic move, along with the leadership change, is poised to enhance the company’s operations and market positioning, especially as it renews its focus on advancing gold exploration efforts in Australia.

A.I.S. Resources Limited operates in the resource sector, focusing on gold exploration projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project, which is strategically located near the high-grade Fosterville gold mine.

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 7,720

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $565.9K

