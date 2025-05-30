9F Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification for Late Filing

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from 9F ( (JFU) ).

On May 30, 2025, 9F Inc. announced it received a notification from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with listing requirements due to the late filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The company has 60 days from May 23, 2025, to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq, which may extend the deadline to November 11, 2025, if accepted. The delay in filing was due to incomplete audits of financial statements, but the company is working diligently to resolve the issue.

More about 9F

9F Inc. is a digital technology service provider based in Beijing, China, focusing on empowering institutional partners with advanced financial technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 11,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.66M

