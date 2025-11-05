8×8, Inc. Reports Revenue Growth and Platform Innovation

8×8 Inc ( (EGHT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 8×8 Inc presented to its investors.

8×8, Inc. is a global provider of business communication solutions, specializing in integrated platforms for customer experience, including contact center, unified communication, and CPaaS solutions. The company leverages AI to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, 8×8, Inc. announced a year-over-year increase in both service and total revenue, marking its 19th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations. The company highlighted strong usage trends and record platform engagement, driven by innovations such as the integration of workforce management with its contact center offerings.

Key financial metrics from the report include a total revenue of $184.1 million, up from $181.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and a service revenue of $179.1 million, compared to $175.1 million. Despite a decrease in GAAP operating income to $5.3 million from $7.2 million, the company achieved a GAAP net income of $0.8 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $14.5 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income also rose to $13.1 million from $12.1 million.

8×8 continues to innovate with new capabilities in its platform, including AI-powered features for improved collaboration and engagement. The company has been recognized with multiple awards, reflecting its commitment to innovation and customer service excellence. Leadership changes and strategic debt reduction efforts further underscore its focus on sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, 8×8’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth trajectory, with projected increases in service and total revenue for the remainder of fiscal year 2026. The company aims to continue its emphasis on profitability and cash flow generation, while navigating the challenges of the evolving market landscape.

