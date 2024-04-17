89bio Enhances Board with Biopharma Veteran Martin Babler

89bio (ETNB) just unveiled an announcement.

89bio, Inc. has announced the appointment of seasoned biopharmaceutical executive Martin Babler as a Class III Director, bringing extensive industry experience to the board. With a history of leadership roles in prominent biopharmaceutical firms, including Alumis Inc., Principia Biopharma, and Genentech, Babler’s appointment is a strategic move for 89bio, aiming to leverage his expertise in driving the company forward. The announcement, made via press release on April 17, 2024, underscores 89bio’s commitment to strengthening its leadership as it navigates the dynamic financial landscape of the healthcare sector.

