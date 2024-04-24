88 Energy Raises A$9.9M for Oil Exploration

88 Energy Limited (GB:88E) has released an update.

88 Energy Limited has successfully completed an oversubscribed share placement, raising A$9.9 million to fund its ongoing oil exploration and development projects in Alaska and Namibia. The funds will be allocated to the successful Hickory-1 well at Project Phoenix, preparation for securing new partners, and exploration activities in the Owambo Basin, among other ventures. Investors should note that the company is now well-capitalized for at least the next 12 months, with plans to advance Project Phoenix towards commercialization.

