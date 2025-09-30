80 Mile PLC Strengthens Position with Strategic Acquisitions and Project Advancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bluejay Mining ( (GB:80M) ) just unveiled an update.

80 Mile PLC announced its interim results for the first half of 2025, highlighting significant strategic advancements. The company completed acquisitions and increased ownership in key projects, such as Hydrogen Valley and White Flame Energy, while resolving litigation issues and securing permits for the Ferrandina Plant. The return to full ownership of the Disko-Nuussuaq project and a strategic partnership for the Jameson Basin drilling project underscore its strengthened position in Greenland. Financially, 80 Mile has improved its cash position through asset sales and strategic agreements, supporting its focus on core projects in Greenland and Italy. The company aims to advance these projects with a disciplined capital allocation strategy, emphasizing long-term shareholder value.

80 Mile PLC is an exploration and development company listed on AIM, FSE, and OTC markets. It operates primarily in the mining sector with a focus on energy and resources, particularly in Greenland and Italy. The company has diversified its portfolio to include industrial biofuels and energy exploration projects.

