7Road Holdings Sells Partnership Interests for RMB394 Million

An update from 7Road Holdings Limited ( (HK:0797) ) is now available.

7Road Holdings Limited, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, has entered into agreements to sell its partnership interests in Hangzhou Haoli and Shanghai Chengying for a total consideration of RMB394 million. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but not shareholder approval. The disposal will result in 7Road Holdings ceasing to hold any interests in these partnerships, potentially impacting its investment portfolio and financial strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 786,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.73B

