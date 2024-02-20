60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Embarks on Tafenoquine Research Partnership

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) has released an update.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its Australian subsidiary have partnered with Monash University to research the drug tafenoquine’s effectiveness in treating fungal infections. The project, starting in February 2024 with completion expected by November, involves a financial commitment of $180,334 AUD from the company. The agreement includes provisions for termination under certain breach conditions or if the research contradicts Australian Sanctions Law. This collaboration was officially announced by the company in a recent press release.

