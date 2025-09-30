5G Networks Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Webcentral Ltd ( (AU:5GN) ) has provided an update.

5G Networks Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 1, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 13,014,444 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 32,874 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Webcentral Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -14.71%

Average Trading Volume: 222,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$42.9M

For a thorough assessment of 5GN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue