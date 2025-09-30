5G Networks Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Webcentral Ltd ( (AU:5GN) ) has provided an update.
5G Networks Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 1, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 13,014,444 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 32,874 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Webcentral Ltd
YTD Price Performance: -14.71%
Average Trading Volume: 222,472
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$42.9M
