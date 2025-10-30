5G Networks Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
An update from Webcentral Ltd ( (AU:5GN) ) is now available.
5G Networks Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company reported that it bought back 7,907 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 26,397,590 securities repurchased before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
More about Webcentral Ltd
Average Trading Volume: 385,559
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$39.54M
