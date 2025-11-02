5G Networks Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Webcentral Ltd ( (AU:5GN) ) has shared an update.

5G Networks Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, which involves the repurchase of its ordinary fully paid securities. The company reported a total of 26,405,497 securities bought back before the previous day, with an additional 3,339 securities repurchased on the prior day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Webcentral Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -17.65%

Average Trading Volume: 368,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$39.54M

