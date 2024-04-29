5G Networks Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Webcentral Ltd (AU:5GN) has released an update.

5G Networks Limited has actively pursued a stock buy-back, acquiring a total of 1,637,456 ordinary fully paid shares, including 147,121 shares bought on the previous day. This market activity aligns with the company’s ongoing buy-back strategy, as indicated in their latest ASX notification. The announcement, dated April 29, 2024, underscores 5G Networks’ commitment to managing its share capital effectively.

