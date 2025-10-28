5G Networks Limited Announces Virtual 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Webcentral Ltd ( (AU:5GN) ).

5G Networks Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 27, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online, submit questions, and vote by proxy. The meeting will cover the company’s financial statements and reports, and a resolution on the adoption of the remuneration report, although the latter is advisory and non-binding. This virtual format reflects a growing trend towards digital engagement with stakeholders, potentially increasing accessibility and participation in corporate governance.

More about Webcentral Ltd

5G Networks Limited (5GN) is an Australian-owned digital services company that provides a wide range of digital services including cloud solutions, data networks, data centers, managed IT services, and digital marketing. The company operates a high-speed data network with presence in major Australian cities and internationally, offering managed cloud solutions and data center capabilities to optimize IT and network environments for over 2,500 corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 385,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$39.54M

For an in-depth examination of 5GN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue