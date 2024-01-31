5E Advanced Materials’ Private Equity Placement Update

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

The securities discussed in this report were offered in a private placement, exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. Details of the offering are fully outlined in the Amended and Restated 5ECAP Subscription Agreement.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.