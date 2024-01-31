5E Advanced Materials Announces Private Placement Completion

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 30, 2024, the Company announced the completion of the second closing of its private placement of common stock through a press release. The details of the press release are provided for informational purposes under SEC regulations and are not considered legally filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor are they liable under that act, unless specified in a legal filing.

